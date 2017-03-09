How social media is changing police investigations and court proceedings

SASKATOON- Hours after Cheyenne Antoine, 20, made her first court appearance for second-degree murder in the death of Brittney Gargol, an explosive photo was discovered of the two posing together just hours before Gargol’s death.

The social media post by Gargol to her Facebook page was her last, the 18-year-old would later be discovered at 6:00 a.m. on March 25th, 2015 dying an quiet, country road on the outskirts of Saskatoon.

At the time police were unsure of Gargol’s identity and today it’s hard to say how much this photo played into Antoine’s arrest but what is clear is how social media is increasingly being used by police.

“You can go into social media and find out almost anything about anybody.” Superintendent Dave Haye of the Saskatoon Police Service said.

According to Haye, an officer is assigned to scour social media for clues in any major investigation.

“It could range from a serious assault, to a homicide even to commercial crime.”

Depending on your privacy settings, everyone and anyone can; track your movements, access your photos and posts could even be presented in court.

“They can provide both an alibi for themselves at times the can provide some great assistance to your defence,” said Criminal Defence Lawyer Brian Pfefferle.

“But it can also provide corroboration to a crown theory that could cause difficulty for your defending yourself.”

Self-surveillance if you will for law enforcement to gather intelligence from, it’s even stopped Pfefferle from calling on his client to testify if he knows police have obtained prejudicial information on them.

“Lawyers have to be very careful that they’re not advising clients to delete or destroy evidence that is already existing online however changing the privacy settings are different story.”

Pfefferle says it would be naive to think members of a jury don’t search for information on an accused even if they’re instructed not to and he’s used it dig up his own dirt for cross-examination.

“We regularly are able to access intimate details about compliant and witnesses in cases,” Pfefferle said.

“When we get jury lists, we’ll regularly go through the jury list and attempt to see information that’s available to the world through social media.”

Is someone racist, sexist, have they ever said anything highly prejudicial on social media? They’re all important questions when preparing for a case to go to trial of jurors, witnesses and ultimately of the client.

“Your reputation in the community is something that can definitely effect your right to a fair trial, we have a system that is one of the best in the world but it is still subject to human bias.”

The court of public opinion is another a significant hurdle for defence counsel to overcome once an accused has been charged and there is media coverage.

According to Pfefferle “live tweeting” or play-by-plays by reporters during a trial can help the public fully understand why someone is found guilty or not guilty by a jury or judge.