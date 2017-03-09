Rogers Place roof exhaust fans need replacing due to ‘component failures’

Nine exhaust fans on the roof of Rogers Place are set to be replaced in the coming weeks, which will affect traffic around the downtown Edmonton arena.

“We found that since opening the building and since commissioning the mechanical system at Rogers Place we’ve seen some component failures,” Tim Shipton with the Oilers Entertainment Group told 630 CHED.

“Not in all nine exhaust fans, but there have been enough failures that the project team determined that it was the right course of action to replace these roof exhaust fans.”

He said the problem is the fans don’t clear smoke as well they could. The issue was discovered while testing, not during any events where pyrotechnics would be set off.

But it does beg the question about the ice at Rogers Place. In February, Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan chose his words very carefully when asked about what the Oilers are skating on.

“I still hear players and in fact I catch myself a little bit at times mumbling or grumbling about it,” he said. “It’s got a ways to go but our building is no different than a lot in the National Hockey League this year. There’s talk all over the place about ice quality.”

“We’re working hard to get ours in to tip top shape.”

The Oilers’ banners were recently moved to a new location in the rafters to change the air flow.

Shipton said there’s not a direct “connect-the-dots” correlation between moving the banners, the exhaust fans, and the ice. He insists they have nothing to do with the ice surface.

“There’s multiple factors that have gone into ice making this year, and certainly when you bring a new building and a new sheet of ice into play that you continue to test it so we continue to do that.”

“Our operations group, led by our ice making team continue to develop different processes and systems to try to make the best ice. Our goal as it should be is to have the best ice in the NHL and we continue to do that work to get there.”

City spokesman Charity Dyke said the tentative plan for the work is to begin the week of March 20. Shipton said cranes will be brought in to do the heavy lifting.

“We do expect some [traffic] lane closures in and around that window of time,” Shipton said.

On Wednesday morning the City of Edmonton said timing and specific details of the lane closures will be announced closer to the start of the replacement. The city said it’s anticipated the work will take three or four days to complete.

