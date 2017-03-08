Saint John’s ‘Island Girls’ highlight business success on International Women’s Day

Two successful Saint John entrepreneurs are telling their story on “International Womens Day” in order to communicate the message that anyone can find success.

Sisters Majorie Perry and Sherri Bridges opened the Island Girls Diner in Saint John in July of 2015. The native Prince Edward Islanders have called the Saint John area home for decades and have both worked in the restaurant business.

They made the move to go to work for themselves, but Perry said it was a tough start.

“We went to one bank and they wouldn’t look at us and we went to another bank and they wouldn’t look at us either where it was a restaurant and they said it’s 95 per cent failure rate, ” Perry said. “So we had a line of credit, my RRSPs and so that’s how we started”

“I was absolutely scared to death actually,” Bridges added. “I took everything I had to start what we created here”

But with that money they created – according to their customers – a successful business.

“[If] I want a good meal I come over here, ” said customer Bill Seely. “I think it’s about the best in town. That’s just my opinion.”

Both are quick to point out the help of others to make it happen. They said the investment of other people has already been repaid, and then some.

“It just goes to show you can start a business whether you’re 20 years old, 30 years old, 40 years old and 50 years old,” Bridges said

And both agree a strong message to women thinking of doing the same.

“A big bold move that changed our lives and very happy we did,” said Perry.

“To all the women out there, if I can do it, I believe that anyone else can do it as well,” Bridges added.

The theme of International Womens Day is “Be bold for change.”