Global News wins two 2017 Canadian Screen Awards

The Canadian Screen Awards are a chance to recognize our national talent in film, television and digital media.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television presents the awards during their Canadian Screen Week.

On Tuesday, the awards for non-fiction programming were announced at a gala in Toronto.

Global BC picked up the award for Best Reportage, Local for their coverage of a plane found in Whistler after an emergency landing left the crew stranded.

Global Edmonton was honoured for Best News Special for our coverage of the Fort McMurray Wildfire Evacuation.

Global’s parent company, Corus Entertainment also took home some hardware:

Best Direction in a Lifestyle or Information Program for Vikings: Behind the Shield Wall, season 4 special

Best Photography in a Documentary Program or Factual Series for Real Vikings: Age of Invasion

Best History Documentary Program or Series for “War Story: Afghanistan” on the History Channel.

Best Direction in a Documentary or Factual Series for War Story: Afghanistan, episode The Long Way Home

Best Lifestyle Program or Series for You Gotta Eat Here

Story continues below

A complete list of the winners of the non-fiction programming is below:

Best Host or Interviewer in a News or Information Program or Series

“CBC News Ottawa” – Adrian Harewood – CBC (CBC)

“CBC News: Power & Politics” – Rosemary Barton – CBC News Network (CBC)

WINNER: “CBC News: The National” – Wendy Mesley – CBC (CBC)

“Mansbridge One on One” – Peter Mansbridge – CBC & CBC News Network (CBC)

“W5” – Kevin Newman – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Reportage, Local

“CBC Vancouver News at Six” – “Online Revenge Arrest” – CBC British Columbia (CBC)

WINNER: “Global BC” – “Missing Plane Found” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Global News at 5:30 and 6:00” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Life and Death Decisions” – CICT Global (Corus Entertainment)

Best Reportage, National

“Campus Sexual Harassment: A CBC News Investigation” – CBC (CBC)

WINNER: “CBC News: The National” – “Trapped at the Border” – CBC (CBC)

“CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme” – “On the Front Line: Iraq” – CTV News (Bell Media)

“Global National” – CHAN (Corus Entertainment)

Best News or Information Segment

“CBC News: The National” – “Another Choice” – CBC (CBC)

“CBC News: The National” – “Dirty Work” – CBC (CBC)

“CBC News: The National” – “Captured in Carnage” – CBC (CBC)

WINNER: “CBC News: The National” – “Catching up with the Farwans” – CBC (CBC)

“the fifth estate” – “The Boy on the Beach” – CBC (CBC)

Best News or Information Program

“CBC News: Marketplace” – “Toxic Jewelry” – CBC (CBC)

“CBC News Special Presentation” – “Face to Face with the Prime Minister” – CBC (CBC)

WINNER: “W5: Healing Hands” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Sports Analyst in a Sports Program or Series

2015 Grey Cup – Glen Suitor – TSN (Bell Media)

2016 IIHF World Hockey Championship Gold Medal Game – Ray Ferraro – TSN (Bell Media)

WINNER: 2016 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs. Raptors Game 7 – Jack Armstrong – TSN (Bell Media)

“Blue Jays Central” – Gregg Zaun – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Rio 2016 – Mark Tewkesbury – CBC (CBC)

Best Sports Feature Segment

“Believe in Ryp” – TSN (Bell Media)

“El Presidente” – TSN (Bell Media)

“Gordie Howe Segment” – Sportsnet (Rogers)

WINNER: “Radical Play” – TSN (Bell Media)

“Stephen Brunt’s Ali Essay” – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Best Sports Opening/Tease

Jays Post Season Opening Tease – Sportsnet (Rogers)

WINNER: Raptors Playoff/Marcus Stroman – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Rio 2016 – CBC (CBC)

Toronto Argonauts Season Opener – TSN (Bell Media)

Best Live Sports Event

2015 Grey Cup – TSN (Bell Media)

Game 6, Stanley Cup Final – Sportsnet (Rogers)

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 – TSN (Bell Media)

WINNER: Rio 2016 – CBC (CBC)

Best Photography in a News or Information Program, Series or Segment

“aptn Investigates: DEFIANCE” – APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network)

WINNER: “CBC News: The National” – “Ethiopia on Edge” – CBC (CBC)

“The Fifth Estate” – “Why Didn’t We Know?” – CBC (CBC)

“W5: Born Free” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Photography in a Lifestyle or Reality / Competition Program or Series

WINNER: “The Amazing Race Canada” – “Who’s Ready to Let It All Hang Out?” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Love It or List It Vacation Homes” – “Kelly & Brent” – W Network (Corus Entertainment)

“Masters of Flip” – “Color Code” – W Network (W Network)

“Survivorman” – “Lost on Park Trails” – Patagonia – OLN (Rogers)

“Tornado Hunters” – “The Manitoba Monster” – CMT (Corus Entertainment)

Best Photography in a Documentary Program or Factual Series

“Kenya Wildlife Diaries” – “Vanishing Wilderness” – Love Nature (Blue Ant Media)

“Moose: A Year in the Life of a Twig Eater” – Main (CBC)

“Newfoundland at Armageddon” – CBC (CBC)

“Real Detective” – “Darkness” – Netflix (Netflix)

WINNER: “Real Vikings: Age of Invasion” – History (Corus Entertainment)

Best Picture Editing in a Documentary Program or Series

“Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

WINNER: “Hip-Hop Evolution” – “From the Underground to the Mainstream” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Interrupt This Program” – “Medellin” – CBC (CBC)

“Rock Icons” – “Daryl Hall – The Soul Man” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

Best Picture Editing in a Reality/Competition Program or Series

WINNER: “The Amazing Race Canada” – “Who’s Ready to Let it All Hang Out” – CTV (Bell Media)

“The Amazing Race Canada” – “Second Place Isn’t Good Enough” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Big Brother Canada” – “Finale” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Chopped Canada” – “Redemption – Gone Too Soon” – Food Network (Corus Entertainment)

“Masterchef Canada” – “Season 3 Finale” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Sports Opening/Tease

Jays Post Season Opening Tease – Sportsnet (Rogers)

WINNERS: Raptors Playoff/Marcus Stroman – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Rio 2016 – CBC (CBC)

Toronto Argonauts Season Opener – TSN (Bell Media)

Best Picture Editing in a Factual Program or Series

“CBC News: Marketplace” – “Are We Racist?” – CBC (CBC)

“Hello Goodbye” – “Second Chances” – CBC (CBC)

“Hello Goodbye” – “Honour the Past” – CBC (CBC)

“Keeping Canada Alive” – “Episode 1001” – CBC (CBC)

WINNER: “This Is High School” – “Grade 9 is the Worst Year” – CBC (CBC)

Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research

WINNER: “Painted Land: In Search of the Group of Seven” – TVO (TVO)

“The Pass System” – APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network)

“Trapped in a Human Zoo” – CBC (CBC)

“War Story: Afghanistan” – History (Corus Entertainment)

“While You Were Sleeping” – CBC (CBC)

Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research

“Against All Odds: The RCAF Flyers” – Sportsnet (Rogers)

“Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“The Fifth Estate” – “The Fire Breather: The Rise and Rage of Donald Trump” – CBC (CBC)

WINNER: “How to Change the World” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Ron Taylor: Dr. Baseball” – Bravo (Bell Media)

Best Writing in a Factual Program or Series

“Highway Thru Hell” – “My Purpose is to Protect” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Mayday” – “Fatal Delivery” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Polar Bear Town” – “Quest for the Cubs” – OLN (Rogers)

“Real Detective” – “Malice” – Netflix (Netflix)

WINNER: “Still Standing” – “Vanastra” – CBC (CBC)

Best Writing in a Lifestyle or Reality / Competition Program or Series

WINNER: “The Amazing Race Canada” – “Toads! Are you Kidding Me?” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Canada’s Worst Driver” – “The Checkered Flag” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Food Factory” – “Easy as ABC” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

“Masterchef Canada” – “Yes, No, Maybe So” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Survivorman” – “Lost on Park Trails”

Best Writing in a Documentary Program or Series

“Hip-Hop Evolution” – “From the Underground to the Mainstream” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“How to Change the World” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Rock Icons” – “Geddy Lee – The Maestro” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“The War at Home” – CBC (CBC)

WINNER: “The Woman Who Joined The Taliban” – CBC (CBC)

Special Award: Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism

WINNER: Simca Jacobovici

Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

“Kenya Wildlife Diaries” – Love Nature (Blue Ant Media)

WINNER: “Moose: A Year in the Life of a Twig Eater” – CBC (CBC)

“My Brain Made Me Do It” – CBC (CBC)

“Trapped in a Human Zoo” – CBC (CBC)

“Volcanic Odysseys” – Love Nature (Blue Ant Media)

Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series

WINNER: “Hip-Hop Evolution” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Interrupt This Program” – CBC (CBC)

“Justice for MLK: The Hunt for James Earl Ray” – Histoire (Corus Entertainment)

“Loretta Lynn: Still A Mountain Girl” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

Best Factual Program or Series

“Curse of the Frozen Gold” – History (Corus Entertainment)

“Keeping Canada Alive” – CBC (CBC)

“Real Detective” – Netflix (Netflix)

WINNER: “Still Standing” – CBC (CBC)

“This Is High School” – CBC (CBC)

Best History Documentary Program or Series

“Newfoundland at Armageddon” – CBC (CBC)

“The Pass System” – APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network)

“Reunion of Giants” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

WINNER: “War Story: Afghanistan” – History (Corus Entertainment)

Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

“Gaming Show (In My Parents’ Garage)” – Family Channel (DHX)

WINNER: “Science Max: Experiments at Large” – TVO (TVOkids)

“We Are Savvy” – Family Channel (DHX)

Best Documentary Program

“Hold Your Fire” – National (CBC)

“Looking For Mike” – CBC – Firsthand (CBC)

WINNER: “My Millennial Life” – TVO (TVO)

“Survivors Rowe” – TVO (TVO)

“Wasted” – CBC (CBC)

Best Music Program or Series

“iHeartRADIO Much Music Video Awards” – Much (Bell Media)

WINNER: “The JUNO Awards 2016” – CTV (Bell Media)

“WE Day” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Sound in a Non-Fiction Program or Series

“The Amazing Race Canada” – “Shine Your Light” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“Highway Thru Hell” – “War Zone” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Real Vikings: Age of Invasion” – History (Corus Entertainment)

WINNER: “Sonic Magic: The Wonder and Science of Sound” – CBC (CBC)

Best Production Design or Art Direction in a Non-Fiction Program or Series

“2016 Canadian Screen Awards” – CBC (CBC)

“Big Brother Canada” – “Premiere” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Canada’s Worst Driver” – “Soaked and Wet” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“Real Detective” – “Vengeance” – Netflix (Netflix)

WINNER: “The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration” – CBC (CBC)

Best Direction in a Live Sporting Event

WINNER: 2015 Grey Cup – TSN (Bell Media)

2016 IIHF World Junior Gold Medal Game – TSN (Bell Media)

Calgary Stampede – CBC (CBC)

Rio 2016 – CBC (CBC)

Best Direction in a Lifestyle or Information Program or Series

“Imagining Canada” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“Love It or List It Vacation Homes” – “Margaret & Barbara” – W Network (Corus Entertainment)

“Survivorman” – “Lost on Park Trails – Patagonia” – OLN (Rogers)

WINNER: “Vikings Season 4 Special” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“You Gotta Eat Here!” – “Florence Addition – All’Antico Vinaio” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

Best Direction in a Reality / Competition Program or Series

WINNER: “The Amazing Race Canada” – “For Those About to Rock” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Big Brother Canada” – “Finale” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Canada’s Smartest Person” – “Episode 208” – CBC (CBC)

“Survivor Special” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Tornado Hunters” – “The Manitoba Monster” – CMT (Corus)

Best Direction in a Documentary or Factual Series

“Hello Goodbye” – “Second Chances” – CBC (CBC)

“Hip-Hop Evolution” – “From the Underground to the Mainstream” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Interrupt This Program” – “Beirut” – CBC (CBC)

“Still Standing” – “Vanastra” – CBC (CBC)

WINNER: “War Story: Afghanistan” – “The Long Way Home” – History (Corus Entertainment)

Best Direction in a Documentary Program

“Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“Girls Night Out” – CBC (CBC)

WINNER: “Guantanamo’s Child: Omar Khadr” – Documentary Channel (CBC)

“How to Change the World” – HBO Canada (Bell Media)

“Moose: A Year in the Life of a Twig Eater” – Main (CBC)

Best National Newscast

“CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing” – CBC News Network (CBC)

WINNER: “CBC News: The National” – CBC (CBC)

“CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme” – CTV News (Bell Media)

“Global National” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

Best News Anchor, National

“CBC News Network with Heather Hiscox” – Heather Hiscox – CBC News Network (CBC)

“CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing” – Ian Hanomansing – CBC News Network (CBC)

WINNER: “CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme” – Lisa LaFlamme – CTV News (Bell Media)

Best News Anchor, Local

“CBC News: Here & Now” – Debbie Cooper, Jonathan Crowe, Ryan Snoddon – CBC Newfoundland and Labrador (CBC)

“CBC Nova Scotia News” – Tom Murphy, Amy Smith – CBC Halifax (CBC)

“CBC Vancouver News at Six” – Andrew Chang – CBC British Columbia (CBC)

WINNER: “CTV News Edmonton” – Daryl McIntyre – CTV (Bell Media)

“Global BC” – Sophie Lui, Chris Gailus – Global (Corus Entertainment)

Best News Special

“2015 Federal Election” – CTV News (Bell Media)

“CBC News: Beaumont-Hamel 100th” – CBC Newfoundland and Labrador (CBC)

“CBC News: Canada Votes – Election Night: October 19th” – CBC (CBC)

“Decision Manitoba” – Global Winnipeg (Corus Entertainment)

WINNER: “Fort McMurray Wildfire Evacuation” – Global Edmonton (Corus Entertainment)

Best Sports Play-by-Play Announcer

WINNER: 2015 Grey Cup – Chris Cuthbert – TSN (Bell Media)

2016 IIHF World Hockey Championship Gold Medal Game – Gord Miller – TSN (Bell Media)

Blue Jays Baseball – Buck Martinez – Sportsnet (Rogers)

“Hockey Night In Canada” – Jim Hughson – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Rio 2016 – Mark Lee – CBC (CBC)

Best Sports Program or Series

“Against All Odds: The RCAF Flyers” – Sportsnet (Sportsnet)

WINNER: “The Equalizer” – CBC (CBC and Société Radio-Canada)

“Journey to the Grey Cup: 2015 Edmonton Eskimos” – TSN (Bell Media)

“Muhammad Ali – The Greatest” – Sportsnet (Rogers)

“Sinaloa to the Show – The Robert Asuna Story” – Sportsnet (Rogers)

Best Local Newscast

WINNER: “CBC News: Here & Now” – CBC (CBC)

“CBC Toronto News” – CBC Toronto (CBC)

“CTV News Toronto at 6” – CTV Toronto (CTV News)

“Global News Hour at 6” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

Best Host in a Lifestyle, Talk or Entertainment News Program or Series

“Bake with Anna Olson” – Anna Olsen – Food Network (Corus Entertainment)

“etalk Presents: Adele” – Danielle Graham – CTV (Bell Media)

“Great Canadian Cookbook” – Noah Cappe – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

“Masters of Flip” – Kortney Wilson, Dave Wilson – W Network (W Network)

WINNER: “Still Standing” – Jonny Harris – CBC (CBC)

Best Talk Program or Series

“etalk’s Ultimate Oscar Guide 2016” – CTV (Bell Media)

“InnerSpace” – Space (Bell Media)

WINNER: “The Marilyn Denis Show” – CTV (Bell Media)

“The Social”- CTV/CTV TWO/M3/E! (Bell Media)

Best Lifestyle Program or Series

“Cityline” – City (Rogers)

“Great Canadian Cookbook – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

“Leave it to Bryan” – HGTV (Corus Entertainment)

“Masters of Flip” – W Network (Corus Entertainment)

WINNER: “You Gotta Eat Here!” – Food Network Canada (Corus Entertainment)

Best Live Entertainment Special

“2016 Canadian Screen Awards” – CBC (CBC)

“etalk @ the Oscars” – CTV (Bell Media)

WINNER: “The Tragically Hip – A National Celebration” – CBC (CBC)

Best News or Information Series

“CBC News: Marketplace” – CBC (CBC)

WINNER: “Daily Planet” – Discovery Channel (Bell Media)

“the fifth estate” – CBC (CBC)

“W5” – CTV (Bell Media)

Best Reality / Competition Program or Series

WINNER: “The Amazing Race Canada” – CTV (Bell Media)

“Big Brother Canada” – Global (Corus Entertainment)

“Canada’s Smartest Person” – CBC (CBC)

“Knock Knock Ghost” – OUTtv (OUTtv)

“Masterchef Canada” – CTV (Bell Media)



with files from ET Canada