Global Edmonton wins Canadian Screen Award for best news special

Global Edmonton picked up a Canadian Screen Award for best news special for the Fort McMurray wildfire evacuation Tuesday night.

Global Edmonton’s Fort McMurray wildfire evacuation special was a live broadcast that lasted more than four hours, commercial-free, to bring viewers the latest on the evacuation and eyewitness accounts, even as our crews in Fort McMurray stayed on the move themselves to stay ahead of the approaching fire.

“We are proud to have been there for all of the people in our province who have deep connections to the city of Fort McMurray, and grateful to the people of Fort McMurray, who shared their stories with us on that day and in the many weeks that followed,” executive producer Deb Zinck said.

