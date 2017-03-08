‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 5: First group of houseguests revealed

Big Brother Canada has revealed its first batch of eight contestants for Season 5 — four are veterans of the game, and four are newbies — and it’s stacking up to be an intense season.

Season 5 of Global’s reality series (returning on Wed., March 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global) is bringing back some of Canada’s favourite houseguests from the past to battle new houseguests from the present, pitting them against each other in a fight for future supremacy inside the Big Brother Canada “Odyssey” house.

Vying for another shot at BBCAN victory, second chance Big Brother Canada houseguests are all after the ultimate redemption and a chance to rewrite their Big Brother history.

Second chance houseguests include Gary Levy (a.k.a. “Gary Glitter”) from Toronto, Neda Kalantar from Vancouver, Kevin Martin from Calgary and Bruno Ielo from Ottawa. First time houseguests joining the returning players include Andre “Dre” Gwenaelle, a Masters student from Montreal; Mark Chrysler, a bartender from Edmonton; William Laprise Desbiens, a marketing student from Trois-Rivieres, and Emily Hawkin, a bartender from Lindsay, Ont.

The eight houseguests are listed below. The next batch of BBCAN5 contestants will be revealed Thursday.

Andre “Dre” Gwenaelle

Age: 25

Hometown: Montreal, QC

Currently living: Montreal, QC

Occupation: Masters Student

Brains, beauty and a sassy attitude make this Masters student a force to be reckoned with. But don’t mistake her lack of strategy for not being prepared — Dre is heading into the BBCAN house flexible enough to adapt to any situation.

Bruno Ielo

Age: 33

Hometown: Ottawa, ON

Currently living: Ottawa, ON

Occupation: Construction Worker

BBCAN background: The first houseguest to win the Power of Veto during a triple eviction, Bruno lasted eight weeks without a single eviction nomination. But the father of two was ultimately evicted in a coup d’état twist that put him on the block and lead to his departure from the BBCAN house.

Second chance strategy: “I don’t have a set strategy. I need to meet everybody, see what they’re about, see the personalities, learn their strengths and weaknesses and use those against them.”

Emily Hawkin

Age: 23

Hometown: Lindsay, ON

Currently living: Toronto, ON

Occupation: Musician & Server

This “really freaking single” singer-songwriter has contemplated several strategies before going into the BBCAN5 house, but is holding out until the first HOH competition to decide on her plan of attack.





Gary “Glitter” Levy

Age: 25

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Currently living: Ajax, ON

Occupation: Artist

BBCAN background: The first runner-up in the inaugural season of Big Brother Canada, Gary would have taken the BBCAN crown if fellow Season 1 houseguest (and his closest ally) Topaz, hadn’t mistakenly voted for rival Jillian to win instead of him. Talk about misunderstanding the voting process!

Second chance strategy: “First and foremost, I’m going to reiterate the voting instructions when I get to the final two: ‘Houseguests, vote for the person you WANT to win!'”

Kevin Martin

Age: 24

Hometown: Calgary, AB

Currently living: Calgary, AB

Occupation: Professional Poker Player and Content Creator



BBCAN background: One of the first houseguests to be evicted as a result of a triple eviction, Kevin is also the first houseguest in BBCAN history to be evicted without receiving any eviction votes against him. Ouch.

Second chance strategy: “The first time I played I thought having good social game was just getting along with everyone, but it turned out to be a little shallow. This time I want to get to know people deeper on a personal level.”

Mark Chrysler

Age: 24

Hometown: Edmonton, AB

Currently living: Edmonton, AB

Occupation: Bartender

This fun, outgoing, fitness-lover has a two-pronged strategy when it comes to winning over the houseguests, and winning the game – dominate the physical challenges and use his charm to up his social game.

Neda Kalantar

Age: 25

Hometown: Vancouver, BC

Currently living: Vancouver, BC

Occupation: Fashion Stylist and Entrepreneur

BBCAN background: The victim of friendship gone wrong, Neda made it to the final three in Season 2 but her game was cut short by her closest friend in the BBCAN house, Jon, when he won the final HOH and evicted her in the finale.

Second chance strategy: “Last time I went in and laid low for the first few weeks. I can’t do that now. I have a reputation going in. I will cut anyone I need to cut this season and I won’t look back.”

William Laprise Desbiens

Age: 23

Currently living: Trois-Rivieres, QC

Hometown: Trois-Rivieres, QC

Occupation: Marketing Student & Blogger

Even though William plans to use his French accent as his secret weapon to confuse houseguests, this French-Canadian is ultimately trying to be himself and have fun in the house… but if he has to do a little backstabbing in the process he will.

The houseguests are competing for a grand prize of $100,000, a $30,000 home furnishing makeover from The Brick, and a new 2017 Toyota 86.

Big Brother Canada premieres Wednesday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and continues to air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Viewers who miss the premiere can catch up on Big Brother Canada following the broadcast the next day on GlobalTV.com and Global Go. And for even more behind the scenes action, fans can watch the live feeds on BigBrotherCanada.ca.

