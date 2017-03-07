$50k of meat stolen from Calgary business’ freezer truck

The owners of a specialty food distribution centre in northeast Calgary are looking to the public for help after an estimated $50,000 worth of meat was stolen from their freezer truck.

Andrew Denhamer, co-owner of The Fine Food Stop, took to Reddit on Monday to make a public plea for assistance.

According to Denhamer, thieves managed to break the lock to the company’s rental freezer truck sometime over the weekend and steal thousands of dollars of frozen meat.

Items taken include:

Magret duck breast (200 kg)

Rougie Duck legs (200 kg)

Grass fed ground beef (300 kg)

Sundance Seafood West Coast Smoked Salmon (100 kg)

Grass fed prime rib, tenderloin, striploin (300 kg)

Rougie Foie gras (50 kg)

Driview Lamb Legs (60 kg)

Driview Lamb Racks (30 kg)

Denhamer explained that the business is small with only six employees. He said their inventory was being kept in the truck as it was less expensive than building a walk-in freezer.

“This product took up four – five pallets worth of space, so whoever did break in must have used a large van or truck,” Denhamer said.

“We are still assessing more losses. These were just the high ticket items that we did lose.”

We need some help food friends! Be on the lookout for 50k worth of our stolen inventory #YYC #Calgary #yycchefs https://t.co/5PXnq68opI — The Fine Food Stop (@foodstopyyc) March 6, 2017

Calgary police confirmed the business has filed a police report and said they are investigating the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.