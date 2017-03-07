Traffic
March 7, 2017 12:29 pm

City of Edmonton asks for public input on future of park and ride

By Web Producer  Global News

Showing up around 6 a.m. is the key to getting a parking stall at the popular parking lot at the Century Park transit station in south Edmonton.

The City of Edmonton has launched an online survey to find out what Edmontonians want in the future from ETS park and ride.

The City said feedback will help it develop a park and ride strategy, including where and how to provide new park and ride locations.

The survey includes questions such as what neighbourhood you live, how often you use public transit, where you think park and ride locations are needed, and what are the most important reasons the City should provide park and ride?

The online survey launched Tuesday and will be open until March 31.

The City said Edmonton Transit wants the survey to help it move towards its goal of increasing transit ridership, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion.

There are 5,022 park-and-ride stalls in the city, with 4,005 at LRT stations. There are eight park-and-ride facilities in total.

