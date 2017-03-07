City of Edmonton asks for public input on future of park and ride

The City of Edmonton has launched an online survey to find out what Edmontonians want in the future from ETS park and ride.

The City said feedback will help it develop a park and ride strategy, including where and how to provide new park and ride locations.

READ MORE: How Edmonton plans to address park-and-ride pressures

The survey includes questions such as what neighbourhood you live, how often you use public transit, where you think park and ride locations are needed, and what are the most important reasons the City should provide park and ride?

The online survey launched Tuesday and will be open until March 31.

READ MORE: Edmonton LRT commuters may soon pay more to park and ride

The City said Edmonton Transit wants the survey to help it move towards its goal of increasing transit ridership, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion.

There are 5,022 park-and-ride stalls in the city, with 4,005 at LRT stations. There are eight park-and-ride facilities in total.