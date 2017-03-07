Calgary firefighters battle house fire in Panorama Hills

One home was badly damaged by a fire in the community of Panorama Hills on Tuesday.

Crews were called to a house in the 200 block of Panamount Court N.W. at around 4 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found flames eating away at the roof of the two-storey home.

“The first arriving crews decided to go with an aggressive interior attack,” Battalion Chief Stu Laird said. “They found that there was fire in the basement as well as upstairs, so at that point they pulled the crews out.”

Two adults and four children living in the home were able to get out safely.

EMS assessed one person at the scene but no injuries were reported.

The temperature was hovering around -15 C when crews began to battle the blaze, and Laird said cold weather does pose some challenges to firefighters.

“One of the challenges when you have this cold weather is once we have water flowing through the lines, we have to continue to keep that water flowing. As soon as we shut it off, those lines will freeze.”

Laird also noted the home was located on a slight hill, which became icy as water from the hoses flowed down the street.

One Neighbouring home suffered exterior damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

With files from Doug Vaessen