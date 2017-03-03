Month-long search leads to arrest of Calgary man wanted on 25 warrants
Calgary police have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted on 25 different warrants. Police allege he committed crimes including assault, lighting a vehicle on fire, uttering threats and car theft.
The suspect was first identified after an assault in the 600 block of Edmonton Trail N.E. on Jan. 20.
He was found at about 3 a.m. on Friday, March 3 after an operation involving several investigative units, police said.
“The man was in a stolen vehicle and fled from police, but was later located at a residence in the community of Douglasdale, where he was arrested,” police said in a statement.
Police said Cameron Hugh Green is charged with:
- One count of assault causing bodily harm
- One count of uttering threats
- One count of destroying or damaging property
- 14 counts of breaching a court order
- Three counts of breaching a probation order
- Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
- One count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000, and theft of a motor vehicle
He remained in custody Friday afternoon.
The CPS thanked the public for the tips that were submitted during the investigation.
