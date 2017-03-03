Moncton native and UNB alum makes shortlist to be Canadian astronaut

A Moncton native and University of New Brunswick (UNB) alumnus is still in the running to potentially be chosen as one of the Canada Space Agency’s (CSA) new astronauts.

Alex DeLorey, who studied mechanical engineering at UNB, is one of 32 people from across Canada shortlisted for the recruitment process being conducted by the agency.

The UNB alum was originally selected as one of the top 72 candidates and had to undergo several days of testing in Quebec.

Last month, he told Global News that the candidates were “often brought to [their] limits physically” and had to go through about three-and-a-half days of “gauntlet of tests and evaluations” that would start at about 6 a.m. and end around 10 p.m.

DeLorey currently lives in Ontario with his wife and baby son and said his wife has been very supportive of his bid to become an astronaut. DeLorey currently works as a project manager for the Bruce Major Component Replacement Project.

The two new astronauts are expected to be selected this summer, according to the CSA’s website. Both astronauts will be expected to relocate to Houston, Texas, in August with basic training taking place at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre.