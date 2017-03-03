Patrick Stewart applying for U.S. citizenship to ‘fight’ Donald Trump
Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Professor Charles Francis Xavier, Sir Patrick Stewart — however you know him, the stage-and-screen actor is fed up with U.S. President Donald Trump‘s presidency and wants to “fight.”
The English Star Trek and X-Men star appeared on The View Thursday, and wasn’t shy about voicing his opinion.
“I’m not a [U.S.] citizen. However, there is … maybe it’s the only good thing, as the result of this election: I am now applying for citizenship. Because I want to be an American too,” said Stewart.
READ MORE: Former Miss USA Tara Conner says Donald Trump saved her life
“All of my friends in Washington said, ‘There is one thing you can do. Fight, fight, oppose, oppose,'” he continued.
The issue came up when Stewart addressed his tweet from mid-February, when he stated that he had the “worst sleep of his life.”
The Logan actor said that he had been visiting Washington, D.C., at the time to get advice from “insiders” about what to do after Trump’s victory.
Not everyone was jazzed about Stewart’s proposed plan, at least on social media. One user even said that Stewart would lose his knighthood, and thus the “Sir” in front of his name. (To clarify, it’s doubtful that Stewart becoming a U.S. citizen would strip him of his honorary knighthood.)
Stewart currently lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., with his American wife, and it sounds like he’s going to become a permanent resident in the near future.
READ MORE: Shades of Blue Season 2: What’s to come on the Jennifer Lopez cop show
(You can watch the exchange in the video, above.)Follow @CJancelewicz
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.