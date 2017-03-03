Patrick Stewart applying for U.S. citizenship to ‘fight’ Donald Trump

Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Professor Charles Francis Xavier, Sir Patrick Stewart — however you know him, the stage-and-screen actor is fed up with U.S. President Donald Trump‘s presidency and wants to “fight.”

The English Star Trek and X-Men star appeared on The View Thursday, and wasn’t shy about voicing his opinion.

“I’m not a [U.S.] citizen. However, there is … maybe it’s the only good thing, as the result of this election: I am now applying for citizenship. Because I want to be an American too,” said Stewart.

“All of my friends in Washington said, ‘There is one thing you can do. Fight, fight, oppose, oppose,'” he continued.

The issue came up when Stewart addressed his tweet from mid-February, when he stated that he had the “worst sleep of his life.”

Had the worst sleep of my life last night. But I was sleeping less than 300 yds from where Donald Trump sleeps. Could there be a connection? — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) February 10, 2017

The Logan actor said that he had been visiting Washington, D.C., at the time to get advice from “insiders” about what to do after Trump’s victory.

Not everyone was jazzed about Stewart’s proposed plan, at least on social media. One user even said that Stewart would lose his knighthood, and thus the “Sir” in front of his name. (To clarify, it’s doubtful that Stewart becoming a U.S. citizen would strip him of his honorary knighthood.)

@thehill Sir Patrick should keep his ass out of our politics. Maybe a ban for celebrities espousing liberal ideas would be good idea. — MIKE WAYNE (@target2016) March 3, 2017

@NBCNews shame on you, Patrick Stewart. Thought you were smarter than this! No longer a fan of yours — Nobill (@Nobill2) March 3, 2017

@SirPatStew Read @Telegraph article saying you wish to apply for citizenship to oppose President Trump. It takes 5 yrs and you lose "Sir". — David St. Germain (@dreamwriter9) March 3, 2017

@SirPatStew I am so happy to hear that the UK is so perfect that you feel the need to interject yourself into US politics. #NoThankYou — Joseph Rapoport (@JRapoportTX) March 3, 2017

Stewart currently lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., with his American wife, and it sounds like he’s going to become a permanent resident in the near future.



