Okanagan seniors refuse to glide away from passion

It’s often considered a young person’s sport, figure skating. But despite any aches or pains, some Okanagan seniors are re-kindling their love of a childhood sport.

“It’s a whole lot of wiggles, and a whole lot of wobbles, and a whole lot of fun,” Henrietta Penney said.

The 75-year old Kelowna woman belongs to the Winfield Skating Club in Lake Country. She hasn’t skated in decades but this past November she decided to dust off her skates and get back on the ice.

“I have never done this kind of skating where you do jumping and spinning and all that,” Penney said. “That is all new to me.”

But at 75, Penney isn’t the oldest in the group. That title goes to Donna Good. At 77, the Kelowna woman had total hip replacement surgery two years ago to the day. She was back on the ice just a few months later.

“Doc said not to jump but he’s not looking,” Good joked.

Good has skated most of her life and says age won’t stop her now.

“Age is just a number, just a number,” Good said.

Ian Lawrence agrees. The 72-year old underwent triple bypass heart surgery in 2000 and credits figure skating for keeping him alive since then.

“It’s the thing that keeps me breathing, it keeps me really fit,” Lawrence said. “It’s a really good thing.”

While fun and fitness top the list for lacing up and getting on the ice, there’s also a competitive component involved. The ice-skaters are taking part in a province-wide competition Mar. 4 and 5 at Kelowna’s Capital News Centre.

“There are not that many adult competitions around, so we marked it on the calendar and we are excited to go,” Karen Smith, the group’s unofficial team captain, said. “There is a real growth in adult skating. A lot of ladies are coming back to it after years off to have families and careers.”

Henrietta Penney is one of them. She dusted off her skates just a few months ago after taking several decades off. Now she’s about to show off her skills in her first competition.

“This is my bucket list right, I just said, one day I will compete in a competition,” Penney said. “And they don’t take you after 80 so I had to hurry because I only have four years left, ha ha.”

The group, which consists of 11 skaters, has been training for the 2017 Super Series STARSkate Final up to four times a week.

“I haven’t competed since 1956,” Good said. As for how she feels about it, “nervous, but that is ok, I have been training hard.”