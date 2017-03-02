Crime
March 2, 2017 5:00 pm

Edmonton police charge man in nearly 2-year-old stabbing death

Police investigate a suspicious death in west Edmonton Sunday, March 22, 2015.

Jessica Kent, Global News
A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a deadly stabbing in 2015.

On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said Burton William Baptiste Jr. has been charged in connection with the death of 29-year-old Casey Darrell Crier. According to police, Baptiste is already “incarcerated for unrelated matters.”

At around 8:23 a.m. on March 22, 2015, officers were called to reports of a body in a suite in the area of 81 Avenue and 178 Street. Two days later, an autopsy found Crier died as a result of stab wounds.

In addition to being charged with murder, Baptiste is also accused of possessing a dangerous weapon in connection with the stabbing.

