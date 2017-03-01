Canada
March 1, 2017 4:58 pm

Teen found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in crash on Regina ring road

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saeed Ahmad Warraich, 48, was driving along the Ring Road on March 13, 2015 when another vehicle crossed the ditch and hit his car head-on, killing him instantly.

Supplied by Sibgha Saeed
A teenager has been found guilty in a deadly crash on Regina’s Ring Road two years ago.

One man died and five others were injured after two vehicles hit head-on near the McDonald Street exit in March 2015.

The teen is now 18 but cannot be named since he was 16 at the time.

READ MORE: Man killed on Ring Road was a father, a husband, a brother

Crown prosecutor Ryan Snyder said the teen showed a marked departure from the standard of care when he took the key out of the ignition while driving at highway speed.

The teen was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death, in addition to two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Judge Leslie Halliday acquitted the teen on three charges of criminal negligence, one count of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

