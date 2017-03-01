Spring session to begin at Alberta legislature; NDP to focus on jobs

Alberta politicians are returning to the legislature for a spring sitting that the government promises will feature new measures to maintain public services and create jobs.

Government house leader Brian Mason says there will also be help for families to save money on their power bills.

The session opens on Thursday with a speech from the throne which will outline the government’s goals and priorities.

Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government also plans to introduce its flagship Bill 1 on Thursday.

Mason offered no specifics on the bill, saying details will be released when the legislation is introduced.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci is to deliver the budget on March 16.

