Halifax police, RCMP issue advisory over presence of illicit fentanyl

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) and the RCMP are warning residents that illicit fentanyl is being trafficked in the Halifax area.

Police say in a release that searches of six homes in the past two months have turned up fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl powder. They go on to say the pills are manufactured with “CDN” stamped on one side and “80” on the other to make the typically dark green or light blue pills look authentic.

Fentanyl has become the centre of an opioid overdose crisis making its way across Canada. Halifax police also say the drug, “or one of its analogues,” has been used in cutting cocaine or in the production of fake crack cocaine. They say no cocaine confirmed to contain fentanyl has been seized in the area, but it has been known to cause deaths in other Canadian cities.

While the drug is also used as medication for some people, as little as two milligrams can be lethal for an adult. Illicit fentanyl can also harm other people such as first responders, as the drug can be absorbed through inhalation or by incidental contact.

Halifax police and the RCMP have also been equipped with naloxone kits. The drug is used to treat people overdosing on opiates.

Police advise people to call 911 if they are experiencing the following early signs of an overdose: