TTC to replace 501 Queen streetcar with buses all summer

For the first time in TTC history, transit riders will have to make due with buses along the entire 501 Queen streetcar route this summer.

From May 7 to Sept. 3, streetcars will not be travelling the busy corridor due to a number of construction projects.

“Because of a number of construction projects along Queen Street that would disrupt regular streetcar service, it was decided that replacing them with buses would allow for a better customer experience in the short-term,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said.

In total, 65 buses will be replacing 27 streetcars from the Neville Loop in the east end to the Long Branch loop in Etobicoke.

Green said 23 buses are already operating west of Roncesvalles due to track and bridge work on The Queensway, Lake Shore Boulevard, and improvements at Humber Loop.

The Queen Street route is one of the busiest in Toronto as it carries more than 43,000 riders a day.