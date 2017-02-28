Democrats wear white for women’s rights as Trump speaks to Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump will face a faction of women in white when he makes a Joint Address to Congress on Tuesday night.

They’re wearing white in opposition to “any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century,” said a news release from the House Democratic Women’s Working Group.

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights — in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

The release states that white was the official colour of the women’s suffrage movement, and is a “reminder to continue the ongoing fight to attain equal rights for women.”

“We will not go back,” Rep. Lois Frankel, chair of the House Democratic Women’s Working Group, said in the release.

The move comes as Democratic women address issues such as affordable health care, equal pay, child care and paid sick leave and family leave, the release said.

As president, Trump has reinstated a policy that prevents groups that provide abortion services from receiving U.S. funding.

He also named as his vice-president Mike Pence, a politician who has long opposed abortion and who has worked to defund Planned Parenthood.

Trump’s administration, meanwhile, is working on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

The move also comes after the election of a president who has been noted for offensive comments about women.

As Trump sought the Republican nomination to run for president, he made a number of remarks about then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly that included, “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

He also re-tweeted a tweet that called her a “bimbo.”

And that was all before an audio recording leaked in which he made lewd comments about grabbing women.

Trump apologized for those remarks.

A number of tweets showed Democratic politicians wearing white in support of women’s rights on Tuesday.

This one came from Nancy Pelosi, the minority leader in the House of Representatives:

Keep your eye out tonight as Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women’s rights during the #JointSession! pic.twitter.com/4l4TUc79RQ — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

This one was posted by Ann McLane Kuster, a representative from New Hampshire:

Wearing white to #JointSession to honor my great-grandmother Susan Bancroft of Concord. Suffragette who marched for the vote #WomenWearWhite pic.twitter.com/cmXhhiR84Y — Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) February 28, 2017

This tweet came from Ann Schakowsky, a representative for Illinois:

Proud to be a part of the Democratic #WomenWearWhite pledge opposing GOP attempts to roll back women's rights pic.twitter.com/JhGBDVTLGh — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) February 28, 2017

And this, from Chellie Pingree, a representative for Maine: