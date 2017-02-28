Police interview 2 people who discovered body in Prince Albert, Sask.

The Prince Albert Police Service announced Tuesday that the two people who discovered a body last week have come forward.

A 46-year-old man was found dead in the 400-block of 15 Street East on Feb. 22. The deceased’s name will not be released at the request of family.

Both individuals who made the tragic discovery left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. They have now been interviewed by police.

READ MORE: Body discovered in Prince Albert, Sask.

The sudden death investigation continues with the office of the chief coroner of Saskatchewan.

An autopsy has been completed.

Prince Albert police officials said there is no other information at this time.