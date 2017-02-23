Body discovered in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police want to talk to two people after the body of a man was found in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police officials said the body of a 46-year-old man was found in the 400-block of 15 Street East on Wednesday afternoon.

His name has not been released and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine a cause of death.

Investigators said they want to talk with two people who discovered the body and left before police officers arrived.

The criminal investigation division and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.