Canada
February 23, 2017 12:31 pm
Updated: February 23, 2017 12:33 pm

Body discovered in Prince Albert, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police investigators want to talk to two people who discovered a body in the northern Saskatchewan city but left before officers arrived.

File / Global News
A A

Police want to talk to two people after the body of a man was found in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police officials said the body of a 46-year-old man was found in the 400-block of 15 Street East on Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Possible drug overdoses send six to Prince Albert, Sask. hospital

His name has not been released and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine a cause of death.

Investigators said they want to talk with two people who discovered the body and left before police officers arrived.

The criminal investigation division and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.

READ MORE: River Linklater charged with murder in Pelican Narrows, Sask. death

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
15 Street East
body
Criminal Investigation Division
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Body
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News