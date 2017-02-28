City hall approves safety review of Winnipeg Transit

WINNIPEG –A safety review has been ordered for Winnipeg Transit.

The city will look at ways to improve safety for drivers following the slaying of a veteran bus operator.

The report will take up to 90 days to be completed.

John Callahan, president of the local chapter of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said most verbal and physical assaults against drivers begin with disputes over fares.

While the city puts together the safety report that will detail what options are available to improve driver safety, Callahan argued having supervisors deal with fare disputes instead of drivers could make an immediate impact.

Callahan also said the city should be looking at Transit-dedicated police officers.

Dave Wardrop, the city’s chief transportation and utilities officer, said the report the city is working on will look at all possible options to improve safety.