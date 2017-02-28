Canada’s list of 100 best restaurants of 2017 revealed

Break out your bibs, foodies, because Canada’s 100 best restaurants from coast-to-coast have just been revealed – and the winners are looking pretty tasty.

From Indian to Italian, comfort food and high-end dining, the winners of this year’s annual contest by Canadas100Best.com prove that there are options for every type of palette and preference out there.

The question is: can you experience them all?

“Our list shines a spotlight on the best chefs and restaurants in the country,” says Jacob Richler, editor-in-chief of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants. “This year’s list is full of excellent surprises, including many new restaurants who will make their first appearance in the rankings.”

Ontario had the most winning restaurants on the list with 31, 24 of which were from Toronto alone. Quebec had the second-most restaurants with 28 claiming victory, 26 of which were from Montreal.

And it looks as if this year French cuisine takes the crown in the list’s top rankings.

First place on the list goes to Alo, a high-end French tasting-menu restaurant located in Toronto’s Chinatown district at the corner of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.

Taking second place is Montreal’s Toqué, another high-end restaurant specializing in Québécois dishes and tasting menus located in the city’s downtown core on Jean Paul Riopelle Place at the corner of Saint-Antoine Street West.

And rounding out the top three is another Montreal eatery called Joe Beef, which specializes in steak and seafood. It is located in the city’s Little Burgundy neighbourhood on Notre Dame Street West near Charlevoix Street.

Other honours and awards this year include:

Best New Restaurant: Kissa Tanto in Vancouver

Most Innovative Chef: Charles-Antoine Crête of Montréal Pizza in Montreal

Best Pastry Chef: Claude Guérin of Maison Boulud Ritz Carlton in Montreal

Best Restaurant Design: The Design Agency for Leña in Toronto

Greenest Restaurant: Actinolite in Toronto

Lifetime Achievement: Susur Lee of Lee in Toronto

Winners are determined by a panel of 82 judges that include the country’s top chefs, restaurateurs, journalists and other food industry insiders and the results are tabulated by KPMG.

So get crackin’ Canada – you all have a lot of eating to do.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

The full list of winners are below:

