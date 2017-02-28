Lifestyle
February 28, 2017 8:00 pm

Canada’s list of 100 best restaurants of 2017 revealed

IMG_5813 By National Online Journalist, Smart Living  Global News

WATCH: Did your favourite restaurant make it on the list?

A A

Break out your bibs, foodies, because Canada’s 100 best restaurants from coast-to-coast have just been revealed – and the winners are looking pretty tasty.

From Indian to Italian, comfort food and high-end dining, the winners of this year’s annual contest by Canadas100Best.com prove that there are options for every type of palette and preference out there.

The question is: can you experience them all?

Story continues below

READ MORE: Eat 10 servings of fruits and vegetables a day to live longer, new study says

“Our list shines a spotlight on the best chefs and restaurants in the country,” says Jacob Richler, editor-in-chief of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants. “This year’s list is full of excellent surprises, including many new restaurants who will make their first appearance in the rankings.”

Ontario had the most winning restaurants on the list with 31, 24 of which were from Toronto alone. Quebec had the second-most restaurants with 28 claiming victory, 26 of which were from Montreal.

And it looks as if this year French cuisine takes the crown in the list’s top rankings.

First place on the list goes to Alo, a high-end French tasting-menu restaurant located in Toronto’s Chinatown district at the corner of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.

Taking second place is Montreal’s Toqué, another high-end restaurant specializing in Québécois dishes and tasting menus located in the city’s downtown core on Jean Paul Riopelle Place at the corner of Saint-Antoine Street West.

And rounding out the top three is another Montreal eatery called Joe Beef, which specializes in steak and seafood. It is located in the city’s Little Burgundy neighbourhood on Notre Dame Street West near Charlevoix Street.

Other honours and awards this year include:

  • Best New Restaurant: Kissa Tanto in Vancouver
  • Most Innovative Chef: Charles-Antoine Crête of Montréal Pizza in Montreal
  • Best Pastry Chef: Claude Guérin of Maison Boulud Ritz Carlton in Montreal
  • Best Restaurant Design: The Design Agency for Leña in Toronto
  • Greenest Restaurant: Actinolite in Toronto
  • Lifetime Achievement: Susur Lee of Lee in Toronto

READ MORE: What’s in your booze? New Canadian vodka company says nutritional content should be required

Winners are determined by a panel of 82 judges that include the country’s top chefs, restaurateurs, journalists and other food industry insiders and the results are tabulated by KPMG.

So get crackin’ Canada – you all have a lot of eating to do.

Vancouver

  1. Hawksworth Restaurant at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia
  2. Kissa Tanto
  3. L’Abbatoir
  4. Vij’s
  5. Nightingale

Edmonton

  1. Rge Rd
  2. Corso 32
  3. Ucellino
  4. Clementine
  5. Rostizado

Calgary

  1. Pigeonhole
  2. River Café
  3. Ten Foot Henry
  4. Shokunin
  5. Anju

Toronto

  1. Alo
  2. Edulis
  3. Buca Osteria & Bar (Yorkville)
  4. Canoe
  5. Dandylion

Ottawa

  1. Fairouz
  2. Bekta
  3. Atelier
  4. Fauna
  5. Riviera

Montreal

  1. Toqué!
  2. Joe Beef
  3. Le Vin Papillon
  4. Montreal Plaza
  5. Maison Publique

The full list of winners are below:

bestrestaurants

Graphics by Jesse Skelton

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
best canada eateries
best canadian food
Calgary restaurants
canada's 100 best restaurants
canada's best food
Canada's best restaurants
Canadian chefs
canadian eateries
Canadian Food
Canadian restaurants
eatery
Edmonton restaurants
Food
Foodie
french cuisine
French Food
Montreal restaurants
Nutrition
ottawa restaurants
Restaurants
Smart Living
Toronto Restaurants
Vancouver restaurants

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News