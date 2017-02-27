Top Saskatchewan health region officials being offered voluntary buyouts

The Saskatchewan government is offering voluntary separation packages to all top-ranking officials in the province’s 12 health regions.

There are currently 12 CEOs and about 62 vice-presidents across the province.

Saskatchewan’s new health region will only need one CEO and fewer senior leadership positions when the existing regions combine later this year.

The exact number of positions still hasn’t been determined by the province.

Health region employees were offered the packages on Feb. 15 and have until early March to decide if they will take them.

The ministry said they expect the single health region to be implemented in the fall.

Tracey Smith, assistant deputy minister for the Ministry of Health, said Monday what happens to those who don’t take the buyout has yet to be determined.

“Once we understand who has expressed an interest, we will be assessing that. We also have to take into consideration the operational needs to the health regions and the fact that we definitely need leadership in the regions, particularly in this time of change,” Smith said.

The NDP said they’ve been calling on the government for years to address the administration in the health region and the number of upper-level positions that have grown under the current government.

“You look to RQHR, where they’ve seen in about a three-year period a 46 per cent growth in upper-level management in executives,” said health critic Danielle Chartier.

