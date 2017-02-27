Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signs 5-year extension with Kansas City Chiefs

Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signed a five-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This new contract will end his current US$2.35 million rookie deal a year early.

The new deal is reportedly worth US$41.25 million.

It’s been a meteoric rise for the 26-year-old native of Mont-St-Hilaire, Que.

Kansas City selected the six-foot-five, 321-pound lineman in the sixth round, 200th overall, of the 2014 NFL draft from McGill University.

Football is not the only thing on Duvernay-Tardif’s plate, having reached this point in his career while also studying medicine at McGill.

He returns to Montreal in the off-season to continue his studies with hopes of completing his degree in 2018.

Duvernay-Tardif made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster as a rookie but didn’t play. Dubbed “Canadian Doctor” and “Larry” by his teammates, he became a starter in 2015, playing 13 games before making a career-best 14 starts this year – playing every game he dressed for.

– With files from The Canadian Press