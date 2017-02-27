Alberta man slapped with fine, licence suspension for driving 202 km/h in 100 zone

A 20-year-old man from Bonnyville, Alta. was fined $2,300 last week after he was convicted of driving 202 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/h zone last spring.

After appearing in Boyle Provincial Court last week, the man also received a 60-day licence suspension. It came after the driver of a Camaro was caught speeding on Highway 831 south of Boyle, Alta. on May 17, 2016.

A Calgary man was also slapped with a hefty fine last week after he was convicted of driving 181 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. The 31-year-old was given a $1,750 fine and had his licence suspended for 50 days.

The conviction came after the man was caught speeding on Highway 63 near Boyle, Alta. on March 28, 2016.

The men’s names were not released.

Boyle RCMP released information about the two excessive speeders Monday as a way to remind drivers to slow down.

Anyone convicted of speeding more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit faces a maximum fine of $2,300 and a driver’s licence suspension of up to 90 days.