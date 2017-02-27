Amateur
Manitobans to wear maple leaf at women’s world hockey championship

Ste. Anne's Jocelyne Larocque is one of three Manitobans named to Canada's roster for the 2017 IIHF Women's World Championship.

Three Manitobans have been chosen to represent Canada at next month’s IIHF Women’s World Championship in Plymouth, Mich.

Ste. Anne’s Bailey Bram and Jocelyne Larocque along with Neeapawa’s Halli Krzyzaniak are among the 23 players who will make up the national team’s roster. All three won silver at last year’s tournament.

Bram scored a team-leading 12 goals in 22 games with the CWHL’s Calgary Inferno this past season. The 26-year-old forward has played in the last four women’s world hockey championships. She was also part of Canada’s silver medal winning team at the 2008 IIHF World Women’s U18 Championship.

Larocque will be suiting up in her fifth women’s world hockey championship. She is one of 13 players on this year’s roster who won a gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The 28-year-old currently plays defence for the CWHL’s Brampton Thunder.

Krzyzaniak just completed her senior season with the UND’s Fighting Hawks. The 22-year-old will be playing in her second women’s world hockey championship. She also won a gold medal at the 2012 IIHF World Women’s U18 Championship and silver at the 2017 Nations Cup.

Canada opens the women’s world championship March 31 against the three-time defending champion United States. The two countries have met in every final since the tournament began in 1990 with the Canadians winning the title ten times.

