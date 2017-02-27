More people crossing the U.S. border into Canada illegally

It was a busy weekend of people trying to cross the U.S. and Canada border illegally.

On Saturday morning Mounties detained two Turkish nationals near the Peace Arch border crossing in South Surrey.

On Sunday a family of four was spotted being taken into custody close to the same area. Residents near the border say they’ve noticed an increase in illegal crossings in the past two months.

“They’re escaping what I guess they feel is not safe down there so they’re coming up here for refuge,” said border resident Troy Tompkins.

Another resident said they now see people crossing the border illegally every day.

“I feel sorry for them,” said resident Wendy Christy. “I don’t know what they can do other than try what they’re doing.”