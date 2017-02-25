Canada
February 25, 2017 7:27 pm

Two people detained in Surrey after illegally crossing border in Canada

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Two people have been turned over to Canadian immigration officials after illegally crossing the border in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say the pair crossed the border from the United States into Canada in the area of 170th Street and 0 Avenue at around 7:20 a.m. Saturday and did not report to a port of entry.

Police officers located a man and woman who matched the description of the two people and they were detained under the Immigration Act.

RCMP say the people have been tentatively identified as Turkish nationals.

It is not clear if the couple was seeking asylum in Canada.

