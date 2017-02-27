Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools re-purposing ceiling tiles from Target store

PCL Construction and Morguard Corporation are helping out the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) with a donation of used ceiling tile from a former Target store in the city.

While redeveloping Target’s former space at The Centre on 8th Street, the companies found the ceiling to be relatively new and in great shape and reached out to the community for its re-use.

The team connected with GSCS, which was able to take all of the ceiling material for future classroom renovations.

In total, over 50,000 square feet of tile was removed.

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Morguard as well as the Catholic schools to put some of these ceilings back into their future maintenance needs. We understand from them that it probably could be 45 or so classrooms,” PCL Construction district manager Aaron Yohnke said Sunday.

“If it was ceiling tile and grid, you’re probably in around four dollars a square foot. It’s probably $50,000 to $75,000 worth of material.”

PCL and Morguard also previously donated ceiling tile from the Target location at Lawson Heights Mall to Habitat for Humanity.

“If you get creative, quite often, you can really divert a lot of materials from landfills,” Yohnke said.