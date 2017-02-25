Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in downtown Toronto

A man was rushed to a trauma centre after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Police said officers responded to a call at 3:52 p.m. about a stabbing in the area of Church and Sunday street.

A 34-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre with stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the injuries were serious.

Stabbing

Officers responded to the area of Church/ Dundas victim taken to hospital. any info contact @TPS51Div 808-5100

#322166^lb — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 25, 2017

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.