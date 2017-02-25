Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing in downtown Toronto
A man was rushed to a trauma centre after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.
Toronto Police said officers responded to a call at 3:52 p.m. about a stabbing in the area of Church and Sunday street.
A 34-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre with stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics said the injuries were serious.
Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
