February 25, 2017 5:01 pm

Man in life-threatening condition following ‘random’ Dartmouth stabbing

Jennifer Grudic By Video Journalist  Global News

Halifax Regional Police responded to the scene of a stabbing shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Paul DeWitt / Global News
Halifax Police are investigating a second stabbing incident in Dartmouth in less than 24 hours. A man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a call in the area of Albro Lake and Wyse Road shortly after 1 p.m. They arrived to find a man who was suffering from what appeared to be a serious stab wound. He was then taken to hospital by EHS.

The suspect is described as a short, black male, but no further details were provided. Police said they are actively investigating what appeared to be a random act.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers.

