Man dies in Surrey camper van fire

Surrey firefighters made a gruesome discovery while tackling a blaze at an auto wrecking yard.

Fire crews responded to a camper van fire at a lot in the 10500-block of Scott Road early Saturday morning. After extinguishing the flames they discovered a body inside the vehicle.

Surrey RCMP said a 55-year-old man had been sleeping in the camper van when it caught fire.

Investigators said the fire was sparked by a short in the vehicle’s electrical system, which had undergone modification.

The incident has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.