Toronto Zoo bids farewell to Juno the polar bear

The Toronto Zoo is saying goodbye to one of its resident polar bears.

Juno, like her two brothers before her, will be moving to a new, state-of-the-art home at the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg after this weekend.

The fifteen-month-old furball will be moved to the Journey to Churchill exhibit in Winnipeg, where she will be given opportunities to socialize and engage with other polar bears her age.

Juno will be travelling to her new home @assiniboinezoo after this weekend! Stop by to say farewell 👋 pic.twitter.com/UCWr0FaUEB — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) February 25, 2017

The Toronto Zoo said in a statement on its website that it has worked hard toward transitioning Juno from a “dependent newborn into an independent youngster.”

“Juno is the latest success story of the Toronto Zoo’s Polar Bear Breeding Program and participation in the Species Survival Plan.”

Upon arrival, Juno will undergo a standard 30-day quarantine before being introduced to cubs Nanuq and Siku.

Juno is the little sister of Hudson and Humphrey, two Toronto-born polar bear brothers who spent a few years at the Winnipeg zoo before returning home last year.

They are both living at the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre, and are close to Juno’s age.

With files from The Canadian Press