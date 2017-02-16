Canada
February 16, 2017 12:03 pm

Calgary Zoo reveals name of newly-born King Penguin chick

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Calgary Zoo

A King Penguin chick (left) is shown at the Calgary Zoo.

Calgary Zoo
A A

The Calgary Zoo has revealed the name of a King Penguin chick born at the facility last year.

Mom Grace laid an egg on June 16, which then hatched at the beginning of August.

On Thursday, the zoo announced the fluffy male would be named Edward.

Zoo staff don’t know who the chick’s father is. On Facebook, the Calgary Zoo said it would take blood samples from all the male penguins to figure it out, and at this point they won’t be doing that until it’s necessary.

Edward is the second King Penguin born at the Calgary Zoo.

All of the King Penguins are named after royalty.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Zoo
Calgary Zoo penguin
Calgary Zoo penguin chick
King Penguin
King penguin name
Penguin chick name
Penguin name

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News