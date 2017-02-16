Calgary Zoo reveals name of newly-born King Penguin chick

The Calgary Zoo has revealed the name of a King Penguin chick born at the facility last year.

Mom Grace laid an egg on June 16, which then hatched at the beginning of August.

On Thursday, the zoo announced the fluffy male would be named Edward.

Zoo staff don’t know who the chick’s father is. On Facebook, the Calgary Zoo said it would take blood samples from all the male penguins to figure it out, and at this point they won’t be doing that until it’s necessary.

Edward is the second King Penguin born at the Calgary Zoo.

All of the King Penguins are named after royalty.