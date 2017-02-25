Air Canada Flight 623 slides off runway at Pearson Airport

An Air Canada plane slid off a runway at Pearson International Airport shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

Greater Toronto Airport Authorities’ officials said AC Flight 623 from Halifax, which was carrying 118 passengers, was “involved in an incident while landing” but no injuries were reported.

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to investigate the incident, which happened during a rainy night in Toronto.

Deploys a team of investigators to a landing incident at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, Ontario https://t.co/nVvX1ugKIn — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) February 25, 2017

One wheel of the plane was visibly damaged, and passengers on the plane told Global News that they think the plane’s wheels went off the runway.

“We were coming in, and we were coming in pretty quickly it seemed,” passenger Faye, who did not want to give her last name, said. “There was a lot of noise and a lot of bumping and we hit very very hard, very rapidly.

“It was very rough and very scary,” passenger Diane Power said. “Then there was mud flying up on the windows and we could hear the tires pop — we could hear something wrong underneath.”

The GTAA said paramedics and firefighters were sent to the scene, but passengers said they weren’t told what happened or checked for injuries.

“The only instruction we got was ‘stay seated, stay seated.” Faye said.

TSB spokesperson Julie Leroux says two safety board investigators were sent to the airport Friday night. She could not confirm media reports that the aircraft slid off the runway onto grass during the landing because of heavy rain.

She says the aircraft will be moved to a hangar at the airport to be examined.

Leroux adds that the investigators will ask for the flight data recorder — also known as a black box — as well as examine weather conditions, and conduct interviews with passengers and Air Canada.

The affected runway has been cleared and there are no expected delays or cancellations, GTAA officials told Global News.

*with files from the Canadian Press