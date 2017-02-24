Federated Co-op makes $1M donation to Wanuskewin Heritage Park

Wanuskewin Heritage Park is thundering ahead on its $40-million fundraising campaign to renovate and expand.

It moved one step closer to achieving its goal on Thursday.

READ MORE: Wanuskewin Heritage Park $40M renewal plan includes a bison herd

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. made a one-million dollar commitment to the renewal project.

The business says the donation is a way to engage in meaningful reconciliation.

The funds will pay for the new interactive gathering place exhibit that will educate visitors about bison, indigenous culture, history and ecology.

The exhibit will be just one aspect of the renovation and expansion that includes introducing a herd of plains bison.

READ MORE: Wanuskewin Heritage Park aiming for UNESCO designation

Wanuskewin has applied for the park to be designated as a United Nations world heritage site.