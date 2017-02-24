Canada
Federated Co-op makes $1M donation to Wanuskewin Heritage Park

Wanuskewin Heritage Park received a one-million dollar donation from Federated Co-op for its Thundering Ahead campaign.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park is thundering ahead on its $40-million fundraising campaign to renovate and expand.

It moved one step closer to achieving its goal on Thursday.

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. made a one-million dollar commitment to the renewal project.

The business says the donation is a way to engage in meaningful reconciliation.

The funds will pay for the new interactive gathering place exhibit that will educate visitors about bison, indigenous culture, history and ecology.

The exhibit will be just one aspect of the renovation and expansion that includes introducing a herd of plains bison.

Wanuskewin has applied for the park to be designated as a United Nations world heritage site.

