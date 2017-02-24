Money
February 24, 2017 2:19 pm

Oil spill cleanup cost in Saskatchewan now $107M: Husky Energy

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Husky Energy says the cost to clean up the oil spill on the North Saskatchewan River was $107-million.

The cost to clean up the oil spill on the North Saskatchewan River has risen to $107 million, Husky Energy reported on Friday.

A Husky spokesperson said that is the total cost to the company as of Dec. 31, 2016.

The company originally reported the cleanup cost at $90 million.

The spokesperson said $88 million has been recovered through insurance proceeds.

A pipeline burst and leaked about 225,000 litres of heavy oil and diluent in July 2016.

The company said approximately 210,000 litres was recovered during its clean-up efforts which are now complete.

The spill jeopardized drinking water for thousands of people downstream and many communities were left looking for alternate water supplies.

A report released by Husky last November said that shifting ground caused the pipeline to rupture.

The Saskatchewan government is also investigating.

