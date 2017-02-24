Calgary Police Service
February 24, 2017 12:18 pm

Calgary police seek persons of interest in Castleridge shooting

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the northeast community of Castleridge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Calgary police are looking for help identifying two people thought to be connected to a shooting in Castleridge earlier this month.

Officers were called to the northeast community at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 by a man who said he had been shot.

In a Friday news release, police said the shooting occurred after two groups of people got into a verbal argument while leaving a party in the 100 block of Castleridge Way N.E. The victim walked to the intersection of Castleridge Drive and Castleridge Way N.E. and was shot from behind “numerous times.”

According to police, the suspect got into the passenger side of a white SUV being driven by a woman, which left the area travelling westbound on Castleridge Drive N.E.

Police describe the suspect as being a man between the ages of 16 to 20 and approximately 5’6” to 5’9” tall. They said he had short hair and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who was at the party or may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. He has since been upgraded to serious but stable condition.

