Hudson’s Bay ranks with #grabyourwallet’s top 10 ‘most boycottable’ retailers

“Canada’s iconic department store” has been ranked among the “most boycottable” retailers by the #grabyourwallet campaign due to its ties to Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Hudson’s Bay ranked seventh in the campaign’s top 10 list of boycottable brands on Friday, behind companies such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Amazon.

It sits on the list because it carries Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.

Hudson’s Bay received its ranking after Shannon Coulter, a co-founder of #grabyourwallet, recently polled campaign participants and asked them to vote on companies they considered the most “boycott-able,” she told Global News in an email.

The #grabyourwallet boycott campaign started up last year after tape emerged in which the then-U.S. presidential candidate was heard making offensive remarks about women. Boycotters have since targeted brands with ties to the Trump family.

In a statement to Global News, Hudson’s Bay director of corporate communications Tiffany Bourre said, “Across our banners, we aim to deliver a strong assortment of fashion.

“We respect our customers’ right to choose the brands that work for them.

“In turn, our customers’ choices inform our decisions on which merchandise we offer.”

Coulter, however, thinks Hudson’s Bay should “jettison the Trump name as soon as possible.”

“Otherwise, they risk losing a lot of market share to an attractive Trump-free competitor, particularly as Nordstrom expands more aggressively into Canada in the coming years,” she told Global News.

READ MORE: Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump’s brand, and it’s not because of her dad

Coulter was referring to Nordstrom’s decision to drop Ivanka’s products due to sales “not meeting expectations.”

The company drops about 10 per cent of the brands it carries every year if they don’t sell as well as hoped.

But Nordstrom isn’t the only brand to take Ivanka Trump products off its shelves. Neiman Marcus and Jet.com also no longer carry her brand, according to #grabyourwallet.

READ MORE: Ivanka Trump #baycott grows louder as Canadians shun The Bay

The Hudson’s Bay ranking comes as the chain faces increasing scrutiny over its refusal to drop Ivanka’s products.

The #Baycott hashtag received increasing attention earlier this month from social media users who vowed not to shop at the retailer until it dropped the Trump brand.

It’s a movement that is set to see more protest in Toronto this weekend.

A group of protesters calling themselves the “Peeved Beavers” plan on dressing up like Donald Trump and demonstrating outside Hudson’s Bay at Toronto Eaton Centre from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Amanda St. Jean, one of the more prominent voices in the #Baycott movement, is among those who plan on protesting.

An additional protest is set to take place at Mississauga’s Square One Shopping Centre at 10:30 a.m., CBC News reported.