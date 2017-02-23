Usher, The Roots announce concert date in Calgary for 2017 Stampede

American R&B superstar Usher will be dusting off his cowboy hat and boots this summer.

The Grammy-winning artist, who shot to stardom in the late 1990s with the release of his sophomore album My Way, will light up the Stampede stage as part of the 2017 Virgin Mobile Stampede Concert Series.

READ MORE: Alabama to perform at Saddledome during 2017 Calgary Stampede

The Roots, an acclaimed Philadelphia hip hop group and house band for The Tonight Show, will help warm up the Stampede crowds.

Usher is ranked by the Recording Industry Association as one of the best-selling artists in American music history and has sold over 75 million albums worldwide.

He is perhaps best known for his songs You Make Me Wanna, Nice and Slow and Yeah. The latter was ranked No. 14 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Singles.

Usher’s latest album, Hard II Love, hit store shelves in September 2016. It debuted in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Tickets for the July 15 show go on sale March 3.

READ MORE: Stampede Roundup moves to new venue for 2017 concert