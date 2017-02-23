Manitoba premier to speak about refugee supports Thursday morning
WINNIPEG — Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking Thursday morning about refugee supports, according to a provincial news release.
Pallister will be joined by Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart and Rita Chahal, Executive Director of the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council.
They will be speaking at 9:45 a.m. CT at Welcome Place. Very few details regarding the event have been released.
The conference will be live streamed on this page.
