Playful Paws owner charged in death of 14 dogs in Saskatoon

The owner of Playful Paws Pet Centre has been charged following the death of 14 dogs at the Saskatoon kennel last September.

A roof-top heat system malfunctioned, causing the temperature to rise in one of the boarding rooms.

An investigation by Saskatoon police and the Saskatoon SPCA determined the dogs died as a result of heat stroke and dehydration.

The investigation also found that the dogs had no water and were left unattended overnight.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The owner, a 50-year-old man, has been charged with negligence under the Animal Protection Act.

He will appear in Saskatoon provincial court on March 29.