February 22, 2017

Playful Paws owner charged in death of 14 dogs in Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The owner of Playful Paws has been charged with negligence after 14 dogs died at the Saskatoon kennel.

The owner of Playful Paws Pet Centre has been charged following the death of 14 dogs at the Saskatoon kennel last September.

A roof-top heat system malfunctioned, causing the temperature to rise in one of the boarding rooms.

READ MORE: 14 dogs die of heat exhaustion in Saskatoon after heater in kennel malfunctions

An investigation by Saskatoon police and the Saskatoon SPCA determined the dogs died as a result of heat stroke and dehydration.

The investigation also found that the dogs had no water and were left unattended overnight.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

READ MORE: ‘Glaring’ issues previously brought forward to Playful Paws months before 14 dogs die

The owner, a 50-year-old man, has been charged with negligence under the Animal Protection Act.

He will appear in Saskatoon provincial court on March 29.

