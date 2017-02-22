‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams visits Banff, Calgary

Known for her role as Arya Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones, actress Maisie Williams has been spotted taking in the sights in Banff National Park.

Williams, 19, has posted several photos to her Instagram account which show her posing in the idyllic mountain town, including one which features her standing in front of a Canadian flag installation at the the Canadian Citizenship Pavilion on top of Sulphur Mountain.



Story continues below 🌲🌲🌲 A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Other photos posted to the social media site feature Williams posing with fans in Banff.

Another photo, also posted to Instagram, features Williams at Calgary restaurant National on 10th.

It’s unknown if Williams is visiting Alberta to film scenes for Game of Thrones, but the province does have a connection to the television series; Arctic wolf Quigley, who plays direwolf Ghost on the show, is trained north of Calgary by Andrew Simpson, the owner and operator of Instinct Animals for Film.

Williams’ visit to Alberta has Game of Thrones fans wondering if it means her character Arya will be reunited with her direwolf Nymeria, who she sent away in season one.

WATCH: Arya says goodbye to Nymeria