Entertainment
February 22, 2017 10:17 am
Updated: February 22, 2017 11:17 am

‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams visits Banff, Calgary

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Global News

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams posted this photo of her in Banff to her Instagram account on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram / maisie_williams
A A

Known for her role as Arya Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones, actress Maisie Williams has been spotted taking in the sights in Banff National Park.

Williams, 19, has posted several photos to her Instagram account which show her posing in the idyllic mountain town, including one which features her standing in front of a Canadian flag installation at the the Canadian Citizenship Pavilion on top of Sulphur Mountain.

minsta1 minsta2 minsta3


Story continues below

🌲🌲🌲

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

Other photos posted to the social media site feature Williams posing with fans in Banff.

insta1 insta2

Another photo, also posted to Instagram, features Williams at Calgary restaurant National on 10th.

insta3

It’s unknown if Williams is visiting Alberta to film scenes for Game of Thrones, but the province does have a connection to the television series; Arctic wolf Quigley, who plays direwolf Ghost on the show, is trained north of Calgary by Andrew Simpson, the owner and operator of Instinct Animals for Film.

Williams’ visit to Alberta has Game of Thrones fans wondering if it means her character Arya will be reunited with her direwolf Nymeria, who she sent away in season one.

WATCH: Arya says goodbye to Nymeria

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Banff
Game of Thrones
ghost
HBO
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams Alberta
Maisie Williams Banff
Maisie Williams Calgary
Maisie Williams Canada
quigley

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News