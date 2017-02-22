TTC wants to recoup lost fares due to faulty Presto card readers

The rollout of Presto card readers on Toronto’s public transit system was designed to improve service but malfunctioning machines have become a growing concern.

Failure rates are mounting and with it comes lost revenue for the Toronto Transit Commission.

At the transit agency’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, commissioners voted to launch a study to find out how much money is being lost and what can be done to recoup the money.

“In terms of reimbursement, there is a provision in the contract we have that we don’t lose revenue as a result of out-of-service readers,” TTC spokesman Brad Ross said.

Metrolinx, the province’s regional transportation authority which owns the Presto system, will be on the hook for the revenue loss.

“It’s in our contract so there’s no dispute that lost revenue will be accounted for in some fashion,” Ross said. “We just need to determine what that is. How many readers have been out? What is the dollar amount going to look like?”

It is estimated that between 8 to 10 per cent of single readers are faulty on TTC vehicles.

“We will land on an amount based on a formula. Some work needs to happen on that. And we will report back to our board,” said Ross.

The contract the TTC has with Metrolinx on the Presto card system expires in 2027.

-With a file from Cindy Pom