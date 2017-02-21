RCMP trying to reunite Calgary mom with her dead son’s belongings

Red Deer RCMP are appealing to the public for help finding two suspects in relation to the theft of a suitcase that held some precious items for a Calgary mother.

Elissa Carpenter is devastated after thieves broke into her silver Mitsubishi Lancer in the 4700 block of 33 Street at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

A purple collapsible suitcase inside the car contained the last memories of her 14-year-old son, Evan, who died of a brain aneurysm on Jan. 20.

The stolen suitcase held three pairs of Evan’s shoes, a jersey with “Carpenter” printed across the back, his Kindergarten scrapbook, sympathy cards and two condolence books from his memorial service.

She had brought them with her to show her mother.

RCMP said Tuesday they’ve searched the area for the suitcase. Officers are asking residents in the area of 33 Street and Kin Kanyon to check yards, garbage cans and trails, and to keep an eye out for the suitcase or mementos.

Anyone who has the stolen purple suitcase is asked to drop it or its contents off at the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment at 4602 51 Ave. or call 403-343-5575 to make arrangements to return it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.