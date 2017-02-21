Winnipeg Blue Bombers add former NFL defensive players

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat and defensive back Chris Greenwood as they continue to build their roster for the upcoming season.

Jeffcoat spent the last three seasons in the NFL with three different teams: the Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and Seattle Seahawks. The 25-year-old American registered nine tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in nine games. Jeffcoat was named the NCAA’s top defensive end in 2013 during his senior season at Texas.

Greenwood returns to the Bombers following a season on the team’s practice roster. The 27-year-old American previously played three games with the NFL’s Detroit Lions in 2013.