New video aimed at helping Maritime Arabic-speaking families use car seats

A new instructional video series aimed at Arabic-speaking families in the Maritimes gives essential and important instructions on properly installing and using car seats for babies and small children.

The series consists of three videos narrated in Arabic with accompanying Arabic subtitles, explaining things like height and weight limits, installation instructions, and recommendations for rear- and front-facing car seats. They were created by the IWK Health Centre’s injury prevention program Child Safety Link.

The first video gives parents tips on selecting a car seat, then a second gives instructions on installing a car seat that’s either rear- or front-facing. A third video gives instructions on strapping your car seat into your car, whether with a seatbelt or the universal anchorage system.

The tutorials also feature children of different sizes, giving a range of guidelines and examples for families.

The video release coincides with the one-year anniversary of the arrival of many Syrian families to the region.

“For many newcomers to Canada, the first time they used a car seat may have been the day they arrived,” health promotion specialist with Child Safety Link, Katherine Hutka said in a release.

“These families want to know how to use car seats to best protect their children according to the law. We know that many Syrian families, for example, are now starting to purchase their first vehicles, and so the need for resources in their own language is growing.”

Child Safety Link says a recent study shows that while 99 per cent of families in Nova Scotia buckle their children in a car-seat, 65 per cent of rear-facing and 79 per cent of forward-facing car seats are used incorrectly.

The video is also told in English and French, with accompanying subtitles.

WATCH: The English version of the Arabic-narrated and subtitled video aimed at showing Arabic-speaking families how to choose and use car seats