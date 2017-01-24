What you need to know before buying a used car seat

Emma Hunter thought nothing of accepting a second-hand car seat from a friend when her son outgrew his own at 13 months old.

“Looking back, when I see pictures of my son in the car seat, I realize that I should have asked a bit more questions about it,” Hunter, a mother of three, said. “I should have known about the history.”

Hunter is now a member of Car Seat Techs of Alberta, a group that advocates car seat safety in Alberta.

“I love my children dearly and I couldn’t imagine anything happening to them in a car.”

She knows parents, like her, will try to save money by buying used seats. She’s urging them to arm themselves with information so they can ask the right questions prior to the purchase.

Both the Injury Prevention Centre and Alberta Transportation advise against purchasing used car seats.