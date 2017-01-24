Edmonton Family Matters

January 24, 2017 7:29 pm

What you need to know before buying a used car seat

laurel-gregory By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Some parents unknowingly put their kids at risk by using faulty, second-hand car seats. As Laurel Gregory explains, safety advocates urge parents who buy used to ask the right questions.

Emma Hunter thought nothing of accepting a second-hand car seat from a friend when her son outgrew his own at 13 months old.

“Looking back, when I see pictures of my son in the car seat, I realize that I should have asked a bit more questions about it,” Hunter, a mother of three, said. “I should have known about the history.”

Hunter is now a member of Car Seat Techs of Alberta, a group that advocates car seat safety in Alberta.

“I love my children dearly and I couldn’t imagine anything happening to them in a car.”

She knows parents, like her, will try to save money by buying used seats. She’s urging them to arm themselves with information so they can ask the right questions prior to the purchase.

Both the Injury Prevention Centre and Alberta Transportation advise against purchasing used car seats.

