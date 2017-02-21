13 Calgary police officers to file formal complaints alleging ‘abusive and harassing’ workplace conduct: law firm

A 14-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service who claims she was bullied and sexually harassed will be submitting a formal complaint to Chief Roger Chaffin, along with a dozen other officers who allege they too were harassed.

Const. Jennifer Magnus Ward attempted to quit during a Calgary Police Commission meeting on Jan. 31, but Chaffin refused to accept her tearful resignation. He thanked Ward for having the “courage to speak out,” but said he wanted to talk to her about it again after “some time” had passed.

WATCH: Female member of the Calgary Police Service publicly announces resignation at police commission meeting.

Ward has now retained a lawyer, along with a 12 other members of the Calgary police force.

According to a Tuesday news release from Dunphy Best Blocksom LLP, the 13 employees allege that the Calgary Police Service (CPS) has “failed to provide a safe environment for certain employees, which has resulted in years of workplace bullying and harassment.”

“The employees allege that the culture of the CPS protects those who engage in abusive and harassing conduct in the workplace,” the release stated. “In certain cases, when targets expressed their concerns to superiors, they were advised that nothing would be done if a complaint is filed.”

“The Calgary Police Association (the union) has also advised some of the employees that it will not take on ‘blue on blue’ grievances—leaving victims feeling that they have nowhere to turn.”

READ MORE: Diane Colley-Urquhart hopes female officer reconsiders resignation after emotional Calgary police meeting

According to the Calgary law firm, Ward and her lawyer met with Chaffin last week, at which time he said he was committed to working with them to investigate the complaints.

“The meeting was positive and the chief has committed to investigating the complaints through an external workplace investigator,” lead counsel Rachel West said. “This is consistent with commitments that have been made by the Chair of the Calgary Police Commission.”

READ MORE: Calgary police continue to reform workplace culture after harassment claims